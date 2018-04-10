Sport Boxing

Tuesday 10 April 2018

Irish boxer Sean McComb fined and issued with ban following incident outside nightclub

Northern Ireland boxer Sean McComb had been fined and issued with a banning notice following an incident outside a Surfers Paradise nightclub, the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games Council has confirmed.

Light-welterweight McComb, 25, lost to England's Luke McCormack in a men's 64kg round of 16 Commonwealth Games bout on Sunday night. The nightclub incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

An NICGC spokesman said: "Sean was involved in an incident outside a nightclub in Surfers Paradise. As an association we will be gathering the full facts before any further decisions are made."

A Queensland Police statement read: "A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland was issued with an infringement notice for public nuisance (violence) overnight after police were called to a Surfers Paradise nightclub at 2.45am.

"It will be alleged the man was creating a disturbance and police were called. No one was injured.

"The man was also issued with a banning notice for Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach Safe Night Precincts. The value of the fine is $756 (£412)."

