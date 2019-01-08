Ireland's TJ Doheny to defend IBF world title at Madison Square Garden in 10 days time

Portlaoise native TJ Doheny will defend his IBF super bantamweight World title for the first time at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York on Friday, January 18.

Doheny secured the belt in sensational fashion in August when he became only the second fighter from either Ireland or the UK to win a world title in Japan. He defeated defending champion Ryosuke Iwasa in Tokyo on points to extend his unbeaten career record to 20 contests.

Now based primarily in Australia, Doheny has signed a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing USA and his title defence will be shown live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports on his side of the Atlantic.

His opponent has yet to be named but Doheny’s target in 2019 is to unify the super bantamweight division. A clash against WBA title holder Daniel Roman is in the pipeline provided he wins on Friday week.

“I am really excited to get the ball rolling with my first defence at Madison Square Garden. This fight will give me the momentum I need going into a really big year,” said Doheny.

There will also be Irish interest in one of the other world title fights on the bill as Amanda Serrano – a probable future opponent for Katie Taylor this autumn – bids for an unprecedented seventh World title at different weights. She meets WBC and IBF world super-flyweight champion Eva Voraberger.

