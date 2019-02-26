Ireland's TJ Doheny bids to join elite club as unification fight is confirmed

Portlaoise native TJ Doheny bids to become only the fourth Irish boxer to unify World titles when he challenges WBA champion Danny Roman in Los Angeles on April 26.

Based in Australia, 32-year-old Doheny sensationally claimed the IBF super bantamweight belt in Japan last year when he outpointed title holder Ryosuke Iwasa.

In the first defence of the IBF belt, Doheny fashioned a knock-out win over another Japanese fighter, Ryohei Takahashi, in Madison Square Garden in January.

The highly-rated Roman joined Doheny in the ring afterwards and they verbally agreed to a reunification bout. Making the fight was relatively straight forward as both boxers are promoted by Eddie Hearn's Matchroom organisation.

The clash has now been confirmed for Friday, April 26 in The Forum in LA on the undercard of a WBC super-flyweight clash between title holder Srisaket Sor Rungvasai and Juan Francisco Estrada.

Like Doheny, Roman – who was won 26 of this 29 professional fights, won his WBA belt in Japan in September 2017 and has successfully defended it on three occasions.

The other Irish boxers who have unified world belts are Carl Frampton, Ryan Burnett and Katie Taylor, who bids for her third world crown in Philadelphia next month.

Incidentally Ryosuke Iwasa, who was defeated by Doheny last year, is back in the frame to challenge Doheny again if he wins in LA. The Japanese fighter bounced back to win an eliminator fight recently.

Doheny is currently back home in Ireland but will shortly be returning to his training base in Boston to prepare for the Roman challenge.

The fight will be steamed live in DAZN in the United States and on Sky Sport on this side of the world.

Online Editors