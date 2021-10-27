Ireland’s tale of woe at World amateur boxing championships continues as JP Hale beaten

Ireland’s tale of woe at the World boxing championships in Belgrade continues with lightweight JP Hale losing on a unanimous 5-0 decision to Serbian southpaw Semiz Alicic.

His defeat means that Ireland’s inexperienced squad are still looking for their first win with the four boxers in action so far losing their first fights.

The IABA’s High Performance Unit initially recommended that no team be sent as the four male boxers who competed at the Olympic Games were not available.

However, they reversed their decision following pressure from the IABA’s Central Council.

European U-22 medallist Adam Hession meets Russia’s Eduard Savvin in a last 32 contest in the featherweight category on Thursday while Rickey Nesbitt (48kg) and Kelyn Cassidy (81kg) will be in action on Saturday against Nodrjon Mikakhmadaor (Uzbekistan) and Arriaga Olvera (Mexico) respectively.

The head of the IABA’s High-Performance Unit Bernard Dunne has not travelled to Belgrade as he is on leave.