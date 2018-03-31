Ireland's Ryan Burnett overcomes suspected broken hand to hang on to his world title in Cardiff

Ireland's Ryan Burnett reached another milestone in Cardiff's Principality Stadium last night successfully defending his World bantamweight title for the first time.

Despite sustaining a suspected broken right hand in the third round, he comfortably outpointed 31-year old Venezuelan Yonfrez Parejo after a one-sided contest.

Two of the judges scored the fight 120-108 in favour of the Belfast boxer which meant he won all 12 round. The other judge also gave him the nod on a narrower 116-112 margin. “I was just getting into it when I hit him in the third round and I think I broke my hand. So I had to use my boxing skills for the rest of the fight,” he revealed afterwards.

“I'm truly blessed to be part of this. I am up for anything. I am very fortunate to be in the position I'm in and I'm up for any challenge,” he declared, though he faces another extended break from the ring while his hand heals. The outcome confirmed the suspicion that Parejo is at his best when fighting on his native continent. In his only previous fight outside South America he lost in 2015 on a split decision th- though one of the judges had him winning by four points – though one of the judges had him winning by four points - when the interim WBA bantamweight title was at stake.

It was Zhakiyanov that Burnett beat in a bruising encounter in Belfast five months ago so the form line were well established. Burnett, who was unifying the bantamweight belts on that occasion, ended up in hospital after that contest suffering from temporary deafness. He faces another visit to the accident and emergency department after this latest contest, though at face value it was less gruelling than his two previous world title rights.

Ryan Burnett (right) in action against Yonfrez Parejo in their WBA Bantamweight Championship contest at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday March 30, 2018. See PA story BOXING Cardiff. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire The majority of the estimated attendance of 80,000 were in the stadium for the Burnett clash which began tentatively as the title holder sized up his opponent while staying out of range of his jab and landing one decent right and later momentarily catching Parejo on the ropes. Burnett seems intent on not been drawn into a battle and insisted on fighting at range but though he corrected with one left, Parejo's overall aggressiveness might have shaded the round for him. Referee Terry O'Connor spoke to both fighters early in the third round as Parejo continued to come forward though as the round progressed Burnett's work rate increased.

Burnett again connected with the bigger shots in the fourth as he worked his way into the contest and his left jab was particularly busy. The power of his shots was beginning to force Parejo to retreat and it was noticeable he was throwing fewer punches.

For such a diminutive figure Burnett packs huge power into his punches but he seemed to bored of being on the offensive all the time and twice he invited his Parejo to come forward and hit him in the corner but the challenger declined.

Parejo looked an increasing jaded fighter as the contest reached the half way point and Burnett continued to pile on the pressure. Parejo was slow to get up from his seat for round seven but the champion took a breather before going to work in the second half of the round. Burnett continued to be disciplined and bided his time before going on the attack but his opponent wasn't offering much in terms of offensive shots and as in the previous round the champion upped his work rate in the final thirty seconds. In the championship rounds there was no discernible change in the pattern of the contest as Burnett continued to land the better punches, though at no stage did Parejo look in real danger of not finishing the fight.

Ryan Burnett (right) in action against Yonfrez Parejo in their WBA Bantamweight Championship contest at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday March 30, 2018. See PA story BOXING Cardiff. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire But he had no answer when Burnett upped the pace and went to work in the last 30 seconds of each round and just to emphasise his dominance he totally controlled the 12th and final round as he finally threw caution to the wind.

Having been forced to forfeit his IBF belt due to being unable to fulfil the organisation's demand that he fight a mandatory defence – he was recovering from a pulled ligament in his neck which he sustained in the fight round of the fight against Zhakiyanov – everything was on the line for the former Olympic youth gold medallist. But his biggest ever audience and on what was probably the most lucrative night of his career Burnett delivered. Even though he has fulfilled his ambition of winning a World title and is close to realising his dream of having enough money to buy his own home, the most exciting phase of his career could be about to unfold.

Burnett's promoter Eddie Hearn has indicated that he will be invited to box in the second season of the World Boxing Series which could have a total purse of 25 millon dollars and which is restricted by the leading eight bantamweights in the world. In earlier fights Burnett's stable mate Josh Kelly and former world champion Anthony Crolla had convincing wins.

