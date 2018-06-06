Ireland's Michaela Walsh defeats reigning world champion to advance to European quarter-finals
Ireland’s Michaela Walsh has defeated World featherweight champion Alessia Mesiano from Italy to advance to the last eight at the European women’s boxing championships in Sofia.
The victory secures Walsh – who was 25 on Tuesday – a place at the 2019 European Games in Minsk.
She comfortably beat Mesiano with the Italian acknowledging the Belfast boxer’s superiority before the unanimous decision was announced.
Walsh previously won silver medals at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games and won a gold medal at last year’s EU championships.
Walsh will be aiming to secure a bronze medal in her next fight against Galina Bruyevich from Belarus.
Meanwhile, Ireland’s two other boxers in Sofia, Kelly Harrington and Grainne Walsh will be in action tomorrow.
Harrington meets Czech lightweight Katerina Humlova while welterweight Grainne Walsh takes on a Russian opponent.
Online Editors