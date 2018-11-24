Ireland's Kellie Harrington wins GOLD at the AIBA Women's World Championships

Dubliner Kellie Harrington is champion of the world after securing the gold medal in the 60kg lightweight division at the women's World boxing championships in New Delhi on a split 3-2 decision.

A silver medallist in the 64kg category two years ago, she becomes the first Irish boxer – either male or female – to secure medals in two different weights at World championship level and is only the third Irish boxer to be crowned World amatuer champion.

Michael Conlan won gold in 2015 while current two-belt World professional lightweight champion Katie Taylor was the queen of the 60kg lightweight career during her glittering amateur career.

She won the gold medal on five occasions as well as a bronze in the category two years ago. Now Kellie is the new lightweight champion of the world which means that since the inauguration of the women's world championships in 2001, two Irish boxers have won six of the ten gold medals on offer in the 60kg category

In a tense final there was little to separate Harrington from her Thai opponent Supaporn Srisondee which was reflected in the judges' scorecards.

Three of the judges scored the fight 29-28 in her favour which meant they gave the Irish champion two of the three rounds. One judge scored the fight 30-27 in favour of Srisondee while the fifth judge sided with her 29-28.

Harrington's defensive skills shone through during a very tight contest. Her excellent head movement meant that she avoided the majority of Srisondee's heavy punches. Kellie's jab was effective throughout and she caught her opponent with two eye-catching rights near the end of the second round.

With everything on the line it was an all action third round and Harrington again finished well and did enough to get the verdict from the judges.

She will now set her eyes on the Tokyo Olympics in two years' time and together with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association will be hoping that the International Olympic Committee does not go through with their threat to drop boxing from the 2020 programme.

Kellie and the rest of the Irish team are due to arrive back at Dublin Airport tomorrow Sunday at 4pm.

Delighted for @Kelly64kg champ in and out of the ring 🥊 🥇 — Michael D Macauley (@MDMA_9) November 24, 2018

GOLD! 🏅

She’s only gone and done it!@Kelly64kg is the new Women’s Lightweight Boxing World Champion!

HERO! 🇮🇪

What brilliant scenes at the end!

🎥: BFI Boxing YouTube/Star Sports pic.twitter.com/O08icYbkAZ — HerSport (@HerSportDotIE) November 24, 2018

Online Editors