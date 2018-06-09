Ireland's Kellie Harrington guaranteed medal at European Championships - and she will face a familiar foe in semis
Kellie Harrington has become the second Irish boxer to be guaranteed at least a bronze medal at the European women’s boxing championships in Sofia.
The 25-year-old saw off Ukrane's Iulia Tsyplakova in a 4-1 split decision in her quarter-final bout.
She now joins Michaela Walsh in Monday's semi-finals with a bronze medal already guaranteed if she is unsuccessful.
The Dublin lightweight will face Finland's Mira Potkonen in the semi-final, a known adversary of Irish boxers having beaten Katie Taylor at the Rio Olympics.
Today's win was her second in as many days in Bulgaria after already convincingly beating Czech Republic lightweight, Katerina Humlova, on a unanimous decision on Friday. She will have Sunday to recover before her Monday last four clash.
The southpaw will be confident heading into the fight with the the Finn, who Taylor dispatched comfortably five times, before her shock defeat in Rio.
Online Editors
