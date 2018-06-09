Ireland's Kellie Harrington guaranteed medal at European Championships - and she will face a familiar foe in semis

The 25-year-old saw off Ukrane's Iulia Tsyplakova in a 4-1 split decision in her quarter-final bout.

She now joins Michaela Walsh in Monday's semi-finals with a bronze medal already guaranteed if she is unsuccessful.

The Dublin lightweight will face Finland's Mira Potkonen in the semi-final, a known adversary of Irish boxers having beaten Katie Taylor at the Rio Olympics.