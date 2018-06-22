Ireland's Joe Ward is beaten by Brazilian light heavyweight superstar Julio da Cruz

However, Ward – who is four years younger than the four time World champion and Rio Olymmpic gold medalist – floored him with a smashing left hook in the first round. La Cruz was quickly back on his feet and ultimately did enough to sway three of the judges as he maintained his one hundred percent record against the Moate southpaw on a split 3-2 decision.

Ward, the current European champion, lost to La Cruz in the last two World championship finals, shook his head in disbelief when the verdict, which was greeted by boos from the crowd, was announced.

Ward will bring home a bronze medal from the tournament, but crucially the fight marks a turning point in the nature of the rivalry between the two best amateur light heavyweights in the world as the Cuban had won the previous three fights against Ward on unanimous verdicts.