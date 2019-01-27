Ireland's Dennis Hogan set for dream world title fight on Canelo Alvarez undercard

Ireland's Dennis Hogan looks set to fulfil his dream of fighting for a world title later this year. Now based in Brisbane, Australia, the Kildare native will challenge unbeaten Mexican Jaime Munguia for the WBO Super welterweight belt, possibly next May.

Munguia successfully defended the belt in Houston, Texas, last night and now faces a mandatory challenge against Hogan, who is managed in Australia by Paul Keegan. The Dublin born businessman is hoping to bring the title fight to Australia.

However, it is more probable that the contest will take place in the USA, possibly on the undercard of the scheduled world middleweight unification clash between Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs which is scheduled for May 4.

Twenty-two-year-old Munguia, who is unbeaten in his 32 professional fights, was seen as a likely future opponent for Canelo and there has been continued speculation that he is struggling to get down to the 154-pound limit for the super welterweight division.

Even though the judges had him comfortably retaining his title against Japan's Takeshi Inoue in Texas, the fight was not nearly as one-sided as the scorecards of 120-108 (twice) and 119-109 suggest.

The unbeaten Japanese fighter, who had never boxed outside Asia before, gave as good as he got over 12 action-packed rounds. It was only the fourth time in his career that Munguia was taken the distance.

Hogan (33), who has won 28 of his 30 fights, will go into the fight as the underdog but he will take a lot of solace from last night's contest and he has always said he believes he can bring a world belt back to Kildare.

