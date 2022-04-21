Ireland’s Dearbhla Tinnelly wins gold at European Youth championships

Ireland's Dearbhla Tinnelly, right, wins gold in the light heavyweight division at the World Youth Boxing Championships in Sofia

Dearbhla Tinnelly is Ireland’s newest European boxing champion.

The Dundalk light heavyweight outclassed Ukrainian Karine Airapetian to secure the gold medal at the European Youth (U-18) championships in Sofia this afternoon.

A member of the Dundalk-based Clann Naofa boxing club, she previously won a European silver medal at U-14 level in 2018 and a silver medal at junior (U-16) level three years ago.

In her third fight at the championships, Tinnelly dominated against the Ukrainian. From her southpaw stance she controlled the first two rounds to establish on unassailable lead on points.

Both were docked a point in the final round as Airapetian tried desperately to save the contest.

But the extent of Tinnelly’s dominance was reflected in the judges’ scorecards. Four of the ringside officials scored the fight 29-26 in her favour while one judge had her winning by a four-point margin 29-25.

This was the first time Ireland entered female boxers in the heavier weight divisions at this level but unfortunately at Olympic level the heaviest weight division for women is 75kg.

Unfortunately, there was no joy for Mayo light middleweight Laura Moran who lost on a split 3-2 decision to the defending champion Veronika Nakota from Ukraine. However, Moran takes home a silver medal.

Moran made a dream start in her gold medal bout winning the first round 4-1. But Nakota took the second round on all five judges’ card and she also did enough in the final stanza to squeeze home by the narrowest of margins.

The Ukrainian is a stand-out prospect; this was her third European gold medal win so Moran, a member of St Anne’s Boxing club, can be pleased to have run her so close.

In this evening's session in the Sofia Hall, Ireland co-captain Bobbi Flood (Cabra) meets Italy’s Gabriele Rontani Guidi in the light middleweight final, while in the super heavyweight women’s final Cliona D’Arcy (Tobar Pheadair) will box Ukraine’s Polina Cherenko.

Regardless of their results, Ireland is assured of eight medals with Patsy Joyce (Olympic), Georgia Dunn McGovern (Setanta), Winnie McDonagh (Neilstown) 63kg, and Katie O’Keeffe (Kanturk) bringing home bronze medals.