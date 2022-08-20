Ireland win three gold medals at European Schools Boxing Championships

IRELAND has secured three gold medals at the European Schools Boxing Championships in Turkey.

Christian Doyle (Olympic BC, Mullingar) and Brandan Geoghegan (Sacred Heart BC, Dublin) won their respective finals in the 50kg and 48kg categories, beating opponents from England and Georgia, respectively.

Their successes take Ireland’s total medal haul at the event in Erzurum to 14; three gold, five silver and six bronze.

Earlier Elma Barry from Setanta Boxing Academy in Newbridge, County Kildare beat England’s Layla Straughan from England in the 40kg final.

But there was no joy for the other four Irish girls bidding for gold medals. Ellen Winnie Joyce (Olympic, Mullingar), Carley O’Herron (Rochfordbridge, Westmeath), Lauren Doherty (Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s, Cork) and Alanna O’Brien (Setanta, Newbridge) were beaten in their respective finals. However, the quartet have secured silver medals.

Jamesie Casey (Sliabh Luachra, Kerry) also had to be content with a silver medal in the 46kg category.

Six other Irish boxers won bronze medals at the tournament: Abbey Molloy, (Sacred Heart, Dublin), Chloe Louise Poleon (Dunboyne,Co. Meath), Daniel Joyce, (Mullingar, Co. Westmeath), Broderick Adbuire (Jobstown, Dublin), Richard Daniel Kiely, (Midleton, Co. Cork and Jordie Cooke (Gleann, Co. Antrim).