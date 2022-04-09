Ireland take home five gold medals from Romania

Ireland have won five gold medals at the Golden Belt-Nicolae Linca tournament in Tagrr Mures, Romania. The squad will bring home 12 medals in all from the tournament.

In the light welterweight final Brandon McCarthy secured the gold medal with a split decision win over German fighter David Gkevorgkhan.

Featherweight Adam Hession was awarded the gold medal after his Georgian opponent pulled out of the final.

There was no final joy, however, for Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh. He withdrew from the light middleweight final but take homes a silver medal.

Earlier, Cork born Garda Christina Desmond defeated Germany’s Leonie Muller on a split decision in the 70kg final. However, teammate Grainne Walsh (66kg) was beaten by a Ukrainian in her final and brings home a silver medal.

On Friday, Shannon Sweeney (48kg) and Amy Broadhurst (63.5kg) won their gold medal fights.

The form of the women boxers is particularly encouraging ahead of the World Women’s boxing championships in Istanbul next month.

The International Boxing Association, the world body of the sport, has announced that there will be no seeding to the event due to changes in weights and an increase in the number of categories to 13.

This means that Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington and Tokyo silver medallist Beatrix Ferreira could meet in an early round of the lightweight division which will deprive fans of the opportunity to clash in another final.

The gold medals winners in all the weight divisions are guaranteed a cheque for €100,000 which is funded by the IBA’s controversial sponsorship deal with the Russian government owned oil conglomerate Gazprom.

The Russian born President of the IBA, Umar Kremlev, told the Board of Directors at their most recent meeting that the organisation could not afford to sever their links with Gazprom in protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, IBA referenced a declaration signed by Irish Minister for Sport Jack Chambers as part of the justification for not ditching their deal with Gazprom.

“Having recently rebranded, IBA is currently working on diversifying its commercial revenue stream and IBA’s commercial relationships are under review.

“It is not currently possible to limit IBA’s existing relationship without a very significant detrimental impact on athlete sport and the development of boxing – two elements to which IBA is fully committed.

“In this respect, IBA notes the statement signed by the sports minister of Ireland that called only for such limits where possible.”

Together with Ministers of Sports from 37 other countries, Deputy Chambers co-signed a statement issued on March 8 which called for a sporting boycott on Russia and Belarus in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

It asked what ‘whenever possible, appropriate actions should be taken to limit sponsorship and other financial support from entities with links to the Russian or Belarusian states.’