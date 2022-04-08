Ireland scoop two more gold medals in Romania

Irish boxers Shannon Sweeney and Amy Broadhurst won gold medals today at the Golden Belt-Nicolae Linca tournament in Tagrr Mures, Romania.

Boxing in the minimum 48kg category, Sweeney from the St Anne’s club in County Mayo, dominated her final against Romania’s Steluta Delta who was forced to take standing counts in the second and third rounds.

The experienced Broadhurst, who recently spent time in Connecticut sparring against world professional champion Katie Taylor, won the gold medal in the light welterweight category.

Now boxing out of St Bronagh ABC, Rostrevor, she stopped home fighter Pita Daniela in the first round.

There were unanimous victories for Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh (light middleweight) and Adam Hession (feather) in their respective semi-finals while Brandon McCarthy (light welter) won in his semi-final against Kenjaey Shohrunbek from Uzbekistan on a split decision.

The trio will be in action in the finals tomorrow together with Grainne Walsh (66kg) and Christina Desmond (70kg).

Middleweight Gabriel Dossen was on the wrong side of a split decision in his semi-final against Uzbekistan’s Abdulpattaev Zbdulaziz and comes home with a bronze.

So, too, does Kelyn Cassidy, contesting at 80kg. He lost his semi-final against Ruzemetov Dilshodbek of Uzbekistan. Ricky Nesbitt also earned bronze – he was beaten 5-0 in his semi-final by a Ukrainian opponent.

Regardless of how the boxers fare tomorrow, the team will bring home 12 medals from the tournament.