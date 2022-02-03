Ireland Olympic medal hopes take a blow after boxing left off events list for 2028 LA Games

Kellie Harrington after winning her gold medal bout at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Ireland’s medal hopes for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics have suffered a blow with the news that boxing has officially not been included on the list of events.

Boxing has proved a fertile ground for success in recent years with Kellie Harrington’s gold and Aidan Walsh’s bronze in Tokyo last summer the latest in a string which has seen the sport account for more than half the medals the county have won across 29 previous Olympic Games.

Modern pentathlon and weightlifting have also not yet been included. All three can be added next year by meeting targets set by the IOC board.

Skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing have officially been added to the list of events.

The decision by the International Olympic Committee was expected after its executive board agreed to an initial list of 28 sports in December.

Los Angles organizers have welcomed the “three iconic West Coast sports” that made their debuts at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. The IOC is promoting urban sports to attract younger viewers.

Space can also be made for sports suggested by Los Angeles organizers. Those could include breakdancing or baseball and softball. Breakdancing will debut at the 2024 Olympics at the request of the Paris organizers.