Ireland has a new world champion as TJ Doheny wins IBF super-bantam title in Tokyo

Ireland has a new world champion as TJ Doheny beat Ryosuke Iwas to claim the the IBF super-bantam title in Tokyo today.

Laois man Doheny, who is now unbeaten in 20 fights as a pro, went the distance against the home favourite to win on the judges' scorecoareds.

The 28-year-old Iwas had won 25 of his 27 fights and had a 59 per cent KO ratio after 158 rounds of prize-fighting as opposed to 31-year-old Doheny's 19 wins and 74 per cent KO ratio after 97 rounds since switching codes after moving to Australia in 2012.

it was a unanimous decision for Doheny - 115-113, 116-112 and 117-112 - and he joins Wayne McCullough as the only boxer from Ireland or Britain to win a world title in Japan.

More to follow...

