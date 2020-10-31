Ireland has a new European champion as Tommy McCarthy wins in Wembley

Ireland’s Tommy McCarthy is the new European cruiserweight boxing champion.

The Belfast fighter secured a hard-earned but richly deserved majority win over Belgian Bilal Laggoune to become the fifteenth Irish pro to win a European belt.

The win is a huge boost to McCarthy’s career as it puts him in a position to secure a world title shot next year.

There was little to separate the two fighters at the Wembley Arena, but the Irish fighter did enough in the first half of the contest to secure a career-best win.

While one judge scored the fight a 114-114 draw, the other two ringside officials favoured the Belfast boxer 116-112 and 116-113 respectively.

McCarthy now moves to 17-2-0 and winning the World Boxing Council-affiliated EBU belt is sure to boost his rankings.

He was ranked 13th in the world by the WBC but looks certain to move into the top ten.

But for the moment the 29-year-old can saviour this win as he joins such legendary Irish boxers of Rinty Monaghan, Barry McGuigan and Carl Frampton who also won European professional titles.

Online Editors