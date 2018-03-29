Ireland guaranteed two silver medals in European Championships

IRELAND will be taking home at least two silver medals from the European Men's and Women's U-22 Championships in Targu Jiu, Romania.

Dundalk lightweight Amy Broadhurst and Roscommon middleweight Aoife O'Rourke comprehensively won their respective semi-finals tonight to upgrade their guaranteed bronze medals to at least silver.

Broadhurst, a former European Junior and Youth champion, dominated France's Belinda Limuka en route to a landslide 30-26, 29-27, 30-25, 30-26, 30-25 decision. "I'm absolutely delighted with that. Sunday's finals next and hopefully I can get the gold medal," said the Dealgan BC lefty who lost to World finalist Kellie Harrington in last month's Irish Elite final.

O'Rourke, who boxes out of the Castlerea BC, overpowered Italy's Carlotta Paoletti – the Irish champion running out a 30-26, 30-27, 30-27, 30-25, 30-27 winner. "Both girls were absolutely magnificent and I wasn't surprised there was a few 10-8 rounds to them in there," said Irish Athletic Boxing Association president Dominic O'Rourke from ringside in Targu Jiu.

"They're both a credit to their clubs and they boxed their hearts out today. They'll take a lot of confidence from these wins into the finals. They have two silver medals now, but they'll be going for gold." Earlier yesterday, Gabriel Dossen, the last Irish male boxer left standing, lost out in his bid for at least bronze in the middleweight division.

The Galway southpaw, in against Giorge Kharabadze for a place in the last four, was on the wrong end of a 4-1 split verdict. The final scores read 30-37, 30-37, 30-27, 29-28, 28-29 to the Georgian.

Irish female team manager Anna Moore was is thrilled to see Team Ireland secure two final appearances.

"This is Aoife's first major international tournament and you'd swear she was at it for years, she never let up. Amy was outstanding. We're very proud of them and our entire squad," she said.

Online Editors