Ireland finish second in medals table to host nation Turkey at Women’s World Boxing Championship

Ireland has finished second behind the host nation Turkey in the medals’ table at the Women’s World Boxing Championship which have concluded in Istanbul.

As is the tradition in boxing the host nation enjoyed a huge medal bounce, though eyebrows will be raised because the five Turkish boxers competing in finals all won.

Turkey also won two bronze medals and predictably finished in first place in the table.

Thanks to the heroics of Amy Broadcast and Lisa O’Rourke who was the youngest boxer to win a gold medal, Ireland finished an incredible second ahead of all the super-powers in the sport.

Ireland and Turkey were the only countries to win more than one gold medal at the tournament. Canada, India, Mozambique, USA, Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) and Lithuania were the only other countries to secure gold.

Ireland’s achievement is all the more noteworthy as Olympic champion Kellie Harrington, a former gold and bronze medallist at this level, had to pull out of the event due to injury.

The next women’s world championships in 2023 are scheduled for Tashkent in Uzbekistan.