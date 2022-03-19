Ireland assured of at least seven bronze medals at European U22 boxing championships in Croatia

Ireland is now assured of at least seven bronze medals at the European Under-22 boxing championships in Porec, Croatia.

Lightweight Paul Loonam dominated his bout against Simone Spada of Italy, coming away with a 5-0 decision and a bronze medal.

Likewise, bantamweight Dylan Eagleson claimed a 5-0 decision win over Jakub Krzpiet of Poland.

Heavyweight and team co-captain Jack Marley, who received a bye in the draw, was dominant throughout his quarter-final afternoon clash against Mateusz Piotr Ereznicki of Poland

The trio join Niamh Fay, team co-captain Lisa O’Rourke, welterweight Kaci Rock has and middleweight Aoibhe Carabine who guaranteed themselves bronze medals in Friday’s quarter finals.

They will all be seeking to upgrade their medals in Sunday’s semi-final programme.

The tournament is being live-streamed on the EUBC YouTube channel.