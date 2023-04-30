IOC shuts down latest IBA effort to have input into Paris Olympics qualification process
Sean McGoldrick
The International Olympic Committee has shut down the latest attempt by the International Boxing Association to have an input into the European Olympic boxing qualification tournament in Poland in two months’ time.
Latest Boxing
IOC shuts down latest IBA effort to have input into Paris Olympics qualification process
Battle for control of international boxing escalates as IBA issues ‘official list of eligible boxers’ for Olympic qualifiers
USA Boxing banned from all events run by Russian-led IBA
USA formally withdraw from IBA as amateur boxing crisis deepens
Kieran Molloy makes triumphant ring return to his native Galway
Conor Benn charged with anti-doping violation and hit with provisional suspension
Boxer Conor Benn refuses to comment on claims he has been ‘provisionally suspended’ by UKAD
Tokyo medallist Aidan Walsh left out of Olympic squad for Paris qualifier
Civil war breaks out in amateur boxing as IBA lashes out at new federation World Boxing
New organisation World Boxing launched with aim to secure the sport’s Olympics future
Top Stories
Dear Mary: My marriage was sexless for 37 years, now I’m my wife’s carer. I’m so angry
Laura Whitmore: ‘I’ve had people say that I’m too fat or too thin or I’ve got a weird shaped head. That’s why I tried to hide my pregnancy’
Paschal Donohoe ‘postergate’ firm was paid €68m by State
Garda Commissioner advised to extend protection to super junior ministers after 'sinister' death threat to Jack Chambers
Latest NewsMore
Labour ‘would clean up politics and have independent process for chair of BBC’
Cancer survivor trains for mountain trek in aid of ‘butterfly skin’ charity
Joe Biden takes dig at Tucker Carlson saying it is 'finished' for him
Joe Biden says he looks like Harry Styles in joke about his age at White House Correspondents' Dinner
Jon Rahm blasts course record 61 to lurk just two behind Tony Finau at Mexico Open
In Pictures: Beltane festival celebrated with burning of giant wicker phoenix
‘He’s a very important player with his history and understanding of the club’ – Sean Dyche hails Seamus Coleman return
EFL wrap: James McClean’s Wigan relegated to League One as Kieran McKenna leads Ipswich back to Championship
Moment car is flipped over by tornado as severe weather hits Florida
‘It does give me confidence’ – Sligo boss John Russell taking positives from display in Shamrock Rovers defeat