IOC ‘not amused’ by presidential election process for International Boxing Association

The International Olympic Committee ‘is not amused’ by what happened at last weekend’s International Boxing Association presidential election in which the only challenger to the Russian incumbent Umar Kremlev was declared ineligible 24 hours before the contest.

Speaking at a press conference following an executive meeting in Lausanne IOC President Thomas Bach said they were monitoring the situation with regard the IBA Presidential election very closely.

“What can I say? I think we are not amused to see the circumstances of such an election and now the election is being challenged in CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport). This is not what we mention as good governance,” he declared.

The shenanigans surrounding both the election for president and for a new board of directors – four candidates were barred from participating in the latter – further deepened the split between the IOC and the IBA which threatens the future of boxing at the Olympics.

Bach said he couldn’t comment further until CAS announced the outcome of an appeal lodged by the debarred candidate Boris Van der Vorst as well as three of the board of director candidates.

Aside from this issue he confirmed the IOC still has concerns about the IBA’s financial dependency on a state-owned company (Gazprom, the Russian oil conglomerate).

He did acknowledge that there had been no report about manipulation of the refereeing or judging system at the ongoing Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

“At the appropriate moment in time all this has to be taken into account to make the decision,” he said.

The IOC has a number of key decisions to make.

Firstly, will there be boxing at the Paris Games in 2024 and if so will it be organised by an IOC Task Force as happened in Tokyo or will the 2019 suspension on the IBA be lifted which will allow them to organise the Paris tournament which would also guarantee that boxing will be restored to the Olympic programme for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued through their attorney Boris van der Vorst – who was barred from standing in the IBA Presidential election - and Board of the director candidates, Mike McAtee, chief executive of Boxing USA, Steve Hartley, President of New Zealand Boxing and Per-Axel Sjoholm, President of Swedish Boxing, confirmed they had filed a joint statement of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport on May 17 against the IBA’s Interim Boxing Integrity Nomination Unit against the decision to declare them ineligible.

A sole arbitrator will decide the case and their issue will be issued on or before next Friday.

Meanwhile, in today’s finals at the women’s championships in Istanbul Brazilian Beatrix Ferreira, who lost to Kellie Harrington in the Olympic final in Tokyo, was beaten by Rashida Ellis from the United States in the lightweight gold medal fight.

Coached by Billy Walsh, Ellis had previously overcome the Brazilian. Though it was a split 3-2 decision the American won relatively comfortably. Harrington was forced to pull out of the event due to injury.