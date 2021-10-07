| 16.1°C Dublin

‘I’m very, very fearful boxing won’t be in Paris’ - Billy Walsh's stark Olympic warning

Former Ireland boxing coach worries that ‘politics and skulduggery’ threatens the future of the sport that has been his life 

Former Ireland boxing head coach Billy Walsh. Photo: Pat Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

It was 19 years after Seoul, at a training camp in Germany, that Billy Walsh decided to disinter the few words of Korean he’d memorised at those ’88 Olympics.

Mannaseo Bangawoyo!” he said, pushing his hand in welcome to a new arrival.

“Ah, you speak Korean?” replied Park Si-hun.

