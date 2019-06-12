'I'm possibly three fights from a world title shot' - Jason Quigley to face Tureano Johnson next month

Donegal native Jason Quigley will defend his North American Boxing Federation middleweight title against American born Tureano Johnson at Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino in the USA on July 18.

The Quigley-Johnson fight will top a Golden Boy fight night promotion which will be shown live on the US streaming network DAZN.

Quigley, who is trained in Sheffield by Dominic Ingle, defeated Glen Tapia in March 2017 to win the NABF title and defended it successfully when he overcame Freddy Hernandez last October.

“It’s always exciting when there’s a belt on the line,” said Quigley. “The belt is like a piece of furniture in the house and no one will take it away easy.

Quigley revealed that after recent talks in LA with Golden Boy promotions he now has a three or four fight plan in place to secure a shot at a world title.

“I’m on an amazing journey and to be possibly three fights away from a world title fight. It is brilliant to have a belt but I’m searching and driving for world title belts now. I’m coming near the pinnacle of my career and this is the exciting part of it,” said Quigley, who is managed by the Los Angeles based Sheer Sports Management company.

Quigley (28) has a perfect 16-0 professional record. Thirty-five year old Johnson has won 20 of his 23 pro fights but his career has hit a speed bump in recent years.

After a three year unbeaten run Johnson – who boxed for the US in the Beijing Olympics in 2008 exiting at the quarter-final stage – he suffered his second professional defeat in 2017. He made a comeback last February but could only draw. On all known form Quigley ought to make it 17-0.

Meanwhile, Monaghan’s Stephen McKenna has his second professional fight in the US on Thursday night when he meets Keasen Freeman in a middleweight contest over four rounds. The 21-year old American has lost his last six fights which suggests that McKenna should chalk up his second pro win.

Online Editors