‘I'm looking forward to the rematch’ – Katie Taylor ready to take on Chantelle Cameron again after 3Arena defeat
Kevin Palmer
Katie Taylor confirmed she is ready for an instant rematch with Chantelle Cameron after her unbeaten professional record was ended in an epic contest in Dublin's 3Arena.
Latest Boxing
Katie Taylor defeated by Chantelle Cameron in homecoming fight
‘I'm looking forward to the rematch’ – Katie Taylor ready to take on Chantelle Cameron again after 3Arena defeat
As it happened: Katie Taylor’s first professional defeat as Chantelle Cameron wins Dublin fight
Mixed night for Irish boxers at 3Arena as Dennis Hogan loses IBO contest while Thomas Carty wins BUI Celtic heavyweight title
IBA lifts threat to sanction boxers taking part in European qualifying tournament for Paris Olympics
Explainer: How Katie Taylor’s homecoming fight against Chantelle Cameron will be scored
Fight on Taylor/Cameron undercard cancelled as Cecilia Braekhus pulls out of Terri Harper bout through illness
How trailblazer Deirdre Gogarty inspired Katie Taylor to break down barriers
Katie Taylor floats serene through ‘fight week’ ahead of boxing showdown in 3Arena
Every fight now is about Katie Taylor’s boxing legacy
Top Stories
“That whole ‘them-they’ thing? F**k off!’ – Noel Gallagher on woke culture, growing up in an Irish community and his mate Bono’s pranks
The Indo Daily: Jennifer Poole murder – my last memory of my sister is lying there in a bed of blood
Revealed: Government repeatedly rejected offers of thousands of beds to accommodate refugees last year
Pete Taylor’s legal action against Wicklow County Council over eviction from boxing club to proceed to High Court
Latest NewsMore
Caroline Foran: My real-time guide to managing anxiety and panic attacks
Triona McCarthy: ‘We’d sing to Rambo the squirrel sleeping in his Louboutin shoe box after a feed of Happy Pear granola’
My Favourite Room: Inside an American magnate’s Copper Coast dream home — ‘This will be my final resting place’
Dear Mary: My girlfriend is related to my kids. I’m worried people will disapprove
Ford Ranger Raptor review: This pumped-up pick-up is powerful, pricey... and pointless
Auto advice: What do I need to do before taking my car for its NCT and what happens if it fails?
Sophie White: I live for solo hotel stays, so I can’t forgive myself for ruining the last two
Introducing forager Geraldine Kavanagh: ‘I’ve spent most of my life outdoors’
Notions and Necessities: From a sustainable ‘30-mile’ menu to Princess Diana’s dresses, it’s all here
Triona McCarthy: Top haircare products and tips from Davina McCall’s hairstylist