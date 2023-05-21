‘I'm looking forward to the rematch’ – Katie Taylor ready to take on Chantelle Cameron again after 3Arena defeat

Katie Taylor, and her mum Bridget, after her defeat to Chantelle Cameron in their undisputed super lightweight championship fight at the 3Arena in Dublin© SPORTSFILE

Kevin Palmer

Katie Taylor confirmed she is ready for an instant rematch with Chantelle Cameron after her unbeaten professional record was ended in an epic contest in Dublin's 3Arena.