Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury won his comeback fight in Manchester after opponent Sefer Seferi quit at the end of the fourth round.

'I'll have a world title by the end of the year' - Tyson Fury wins his comeback fight against Sefer Seferi

After a two-and-a-half spell out of the ring, Fury looked relatively sharp against an outclassed opponent, who decided to pull out of the contest at the end of the fourth round.

With a huge height and weight difference, Fury never looked in trouble as he got back to winning ways and he is already setting his sights on a world title fight. "I'll have a world title by the end of the year, that's a promise," declared Fury.

"I learned that two-and-a-half years out of the ring was a long time. I am determined to enjoy my career this time around and not take anything for granted. "It meant miracles (to be back in the ring). Sefer is a very tough guy he started to move around, I wanted to fight with him and it was not my fault the referee pulled him out.

Fighting for the first time since claiming the world heavyweight title from Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015, Fury was never likely to be troubled by an opponent whom he out-weighed by over four-and-a-half stone and towered over by a foot.

But even set against such lowly expectations, the contest at times resembled a pantomine with Fury gurning and throwing his arms into the air through much of the opening round. By the fourth it became apparent Fury, who sporadically unloaded right hands, could end the fight when ever he wished - but the decision was taken out of his hands by Seferi's corner.

With boos ringing down from the upper tiers, it was hardly the victorious homecoming Fury had in mind - but much more relevant contests are sure to follow.

After the fight, Fury's promoter Frank Warren confirmed Fury will next be in the ring in Belfast in August, as he takes his place on the card for Carl Frampton's next fight.

"He'll be back for the Carl Frampton show in Belfast on 18 August. He (Fury) is still a bit rusty and has a bit of weight to lose but he's getting there," said Warren. "The name of the game is to find three or four opponents and keep getting the rust out of his system and by the end of the year to get a big fight. "I am disappointed Sefer retired because Tyson needs the rounds but the objective is to get him a world title fight as soon as possible."

