Chris Eubank Jr recorded a comfortable victory on the undercard of Friday's World Boxing Super Series final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Chris Eubank Jr recorded a comfortable victory on the undercard of Friday's World Boxing Super Series final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

'I'll have a straightener now with one hand' - Irish boxer JJ McDonagh's fiery post-fight exchange with Eubank Jr

Eubank's super-middleweight opponent JJ McDonagh retired after the third of a scheduled 10 rounds at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena.

The 27th victory of Eubank's 29-fight career was never in doubt after McDonagh hit the canvas during round one.

Eubank maintained his dominance before Irishman McDonagh, who appeared to be suffering from a shoulder injury, pulled out of the fight.

There were bizarre scenes when the two spoke in the ring following the fight, with McDonagh getting a little agitated after Eubank questioned why he retired.

Watch it here:

The end of the fight interview got weird w/ Chris Eubank Jr and JJ McDonagh #GrovesSmith pic.twitter.com/OTX5lPmtA8 — LORD HONKY HUMUNGUS (@Mr_Honky) September 28, 2018

Online Editors