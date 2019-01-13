Katie Taylor believes she can reign supreme as the queen of world boxing for another decade.

'I'll fight into my forties' - Katie Taylor on ensuring she has the 'best career possible'

Taylor will get the chance to add the WBO lightweight belt to her collection when she takes on Brazil's Rose Volante in Philadelphia in March - but the 32-year-old says she will not be content until she has conquered the sport.

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday Independent, Taylor suggested she was eager to extend her sporting journey for years to come and could even follow in the footsteps of the legendary Bernard Hopkins, who continued to fight until his 51st birthday.

"They often say boxing is a short career, but I feel I have plenty of years left in me," said the WBA and IBF title holder, whose documentary Katie will air on RTE One on Tuesday.

"I look after my body, I have great drive to achieve more in the sport and who knows, I could be the female version of Bernard Hopkins fighting well into my 40s. I feel fresh, I feel good, I train smart and the people around me look after me to ensure I can have the best career possible."

BoxRec, the sport's official record keeper, installed Taylor as the best pound-for-pound female professional in the world last week.

"When I first sat down with my manager and we decided to turn professional, the aim was to try and become a unified champion and to top the pound-for-pound rankings," said Taylor.

Katie will air on RTE One this Tuesday at 10.15pm and will be available to stream from tomorrow.

Sunday Independent