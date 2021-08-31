‘If she decides to go pro, I guess we can talk about it’ – Katie Taylor open to Kellie Harrington fight

Katie Taylor will fight in her father's hometown of Leeds at the weekend. Picture: Jan Kruger

Katie Taylor has described Kellie Harrington’s achievement in winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics as “absolutely phenomenal” – and hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a professional fight against the Portland Row boxer.

Speaking ahead of the defence her World lightweight professional belts on Saturday night against American Jennifer Han in Leeds, Taylor said: “I was the proudest person in the world watching all the Irish athletes competing and performing and to see that victory was absolutely phenomenal. It was such a great performance.

“It’s the honour of fighting for your country at the Olympic Games. There is nothing better really than bringing the title and the honour to your country. It is something very, very special.

“I was glued to the whole Games. Just to see her perform at the highest level and perform so well was absolutely incredible,” said Taylor, who won the gold medal in the same lightweight division at the London Olympics in 2012.

Taylor demurred when asked about the possibility of a future fight between the two Olympic champions.

“If she decides to go pro, I guess we can talk about it. For the time being I have my own opponents to focus on,” she said.

She had no recollection of ever facing Harrington in a spar though Kellie remembers a short one in Bray.

Taylor suggested the positive influence Harrington’s win will have particularly on kids in Dublin’s inner city is immeasurable.

“It will inspire a generation of kids particularly in the inner city in Dublin which is absolutely incredible,” said Taylor.

“This is what is all about,” said Taylor who said her motivation for getting involved in boxing and eventually bringing home an Olympic gold medal was to inspire the next generation of Irish female fighters.

“I feel girls like Kellie, Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke are carrying on that legacy. That’s why I’m in the sport to inspire those girls to achieve more than I have ever done. That is what legacy is all about.”

Meanwhile, Taylor joked she now wished she had fought on the undercard of the show headlined by controversial social media personality Jake Paul in Cleveland last weekend.

It has been reported in the US that he had given away more than $1m of his $2.8m purse to other fighters on the card – including a $500,000 donation to Amanda Serrano, a probable future opponent for Taylor.

“It is an amazing donation on his part. I mean in terms of the purses I believe we (female) have greatly bridged that gap over the last few years.

“We still haven’t got to a place where we are getting as much as the guys, but we have made great strides on that side of things. I’m obviously very happy with the purses I’m getting.”

This weekend’s fight evokes childhood memories of a visit to Elland Road with her father and brother to see Leeds United in action.

“I don’t remember the specific game but I there was a great deal of excitement in our house about travelling over for Leeds United game and I remember wearing the Leeds jersey and scarf,” she said.

Nearly five years after he made her professional debut in London in 2016 Taylor believes she has matured both as a person and a boxer.

“I thought boxing was boxing and I didn’t realise how different the sports were until I was actually sharing a ring with all these top pros in America. I definitely had to evolve my game a lot,” Taylor added.

“There are things that work in amateur boxing that don’t work in the pro game as vice versa.

“They are two really different sports and I did have to adapt and evolve along the way.

“I feel I’m more than pro boxer today than I’ve ever been. It was definitely a big learning curve and I love the challenge of that as well,” said Taylor who is aiming to extend her unbeaten professional record to 19 fights on Saturday night live on the DAZN network.