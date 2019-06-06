Katie Taylor has revealed the first stop she makes after a fight is to her grandmother's.

'If I was getting into the ring with Mike Tyson, she'd still think I was going to beat him' - Katie Taylor talks about her grandmother's support

The Bray boxer defeated Delfine Persoon last weekend to become the Undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world, winning her fifth belt in their Madison Square Garden clash.

Taylor returned home to a warm homecoming, but, as she revealed in a Virgin Media interview, the most important homecoming to her was bringing her belts to her grandmother.

One of the most heartwarming photos of Katie Taylor was of the seventh ever undisputed champion alongside her grandmother, holding her five belts.

Taylor posted the photo to Instagram with the caption "All the love and all the belts!", amassing 50,000 likes on the post in the past 24 hours.

She has opened up about the photo, saying that her grandmother's house has always been the first port of call after winning a major tournament.

"The first place I always go is my Granny's house to show her the belts and the medals," said Taylor in an interview with Ireland AM's Ger Treacy.

Taylor said that her Grandmother has backed her to win resoundingly in every fight she competes in, no matter who the opponent is.

"She watches every single one of the fights. She has great confidence in me. She always just thinks I'm going to kill the other opponent, no matter who it is," said Taylor.

That confidence is so high that Taylor even joked that her Grandmother would back her against the legendary Mike Tyson, with his amazing boxing record and lethal knock-out power.

"If I was getting into the ring with Mike Tyson, she'd still think I was going to beat him. The confidence she has in me is absolutely phenomenal," she added.

The full interview airs tomorrow morning at 7.35am on Ireland AM on Virgin Media One

Online Editors