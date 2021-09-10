‘If I stun them, I look to take their head off’ – Monaghan’s McKenna pulling no punches ahead of green-tinged Coventry card

THREE of Ireland’s most promising professional fighters will be in action tonight (Friday) in the Skydome in Coventry.

Smithborough’s Stevie McKenna bids for his ninth consecutive win via knock-out in a six-round super lightweight contest against French native Moussa Gary who has a decent 11-3-2 pro record. Such is his prodigious knock-out rate that the 24-year-old Monaghan native has only boxed 15 rounds so far.

Since debuting at super-lightweight in April 2019, McKenna has flattened his eight opponents before the cards were called. Five faltered in the opening round and, with six succumbing to the full 10 count, the evidence suggests he carries real power in his punches.

“The power is very real,” said McKenna. Despite his lack of experience in competitive bouts he has held his own in spars against world class fighters such as Josh Taylor, Jose Ramirez, Vasyl Lomachenko and Ryan Garcia.

‘It’s down to years of hard work plus my natural leverage. It’s a combination of precision, timing, speed and accuracy. You obviously hope everyone goes home safely to their family.

“But, it’s the hurt business and, whenever I step inside that ring, my aim is to throw every punch with bad intent. If I stun them, I look to take their head off.”

His younger brother Aaron is also in action tonight. His career has been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and this is only his second fight since May 2019.

The 22-year-old faces Croatian journeyman pro Ivica Gogosevic in a six-round middleweight tie. The Croatian has won just 12 of his 50 bouts and is on a run of 18 consecutive losses. McKenna ought to maintain his one hundred percent pro record and move to 12-0-0.

Donegal middleweight Brett McGinty has his third professional fight. In a four-round contest he faces Bulgarian journeyman Teodar Nikolov.

His record of five wins from 49 contests suggests McGinty will keep his one hundred percent pro record.