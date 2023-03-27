‘I’d bite the hands of someone to fight down the road from me gaff’ – Kellie Harrington

OLYMPIC gold medallist Kellie Harrington would love an opportunity to box on the undercard of the Katie Taylor home coming show at the 3Arena on May 20.

“If I was asked I’d bite the hands of someone to fight down the road from me gaff as an amateur,” said Harrington.

She acknowledged she hadn’t thought about the possibility of featuring on the bill until asked about it at a press conference today.

However, she has fond memories of Bernard Dunne winning a World professional title against Ricardo Cordoba at the venue in 2009.

Katie Taylor had an exhibition fight against Carrie Barry from the US on the bill while Olympic bronze medallist Paddy Barnes also featured on the show which was promoted by Brian Peters, who now manages Taylor.

Harrington is philosophical about missing the World championships which finished in New Delhi yesterday.

Brazilian Beatrix Ferreira, who she beat in the Olympic final in Tokyo, won her third World lightweight title on the spin and picked up $100,000 in prize money.

Ireland along with the US, Britain, Canada, Ukraine and several EU counties boycotted the event due to allegations of corruption in the International Boxing Association (IBA) as well as their controversial decision to allow boxers from Russia and Belarus compete under their national flags.

“There is no assurance that had I been at the tournament I would have got any money at all. Shit happens. I could have been out there and had a bad day. And that is life.

“What you tend to see is a lot of people, seen it before with Katie (Taylor) and other people in the past, people automatically put a gold medal around their neck. And that is not the way it is. When you are on the inside, you know that is not the way it is.

“I tend to be realistic with myself and I understand that there are people coming up behind me in other countries and in this country. I know that I have a target on my back, and I am there to be beat and people are hungry. It was never an assurance that I was going to get 100 grand, 50 grand or 25 grand.”

Kellie Harrington at today’s launch of the €60,000 SPAR 60th Community Fund

Ferreira is now boxing in the professional ranks and is also managed by Brian Peters. But the defending Olympic champion is opposed to this relaxation in the amateur rules.

“Personally and I will always say it: I don’t think professional boxers should be allowed to box in the amateur ring. And I will stand by that forever, it is one or the other and that is just the way I look at it.”

Harrington and the rest of the Irish squad are focussing instead on the Olympic qualifying tournament in Poland in June where she can secure a place at the Paris Games.

Last week Italian Olympian Rebecca Nicoli was in Dublin for three spars against Harrington. The Italian lost to Harrington in her first bout at the Tokyo Olympics.

“My aim from was to see how I was on the third spar – whether I was able to change things. I won’t lie. I wasn’t absolutely brilliant. But again if I was absolutely brilliant I would be worried.

“But I was able to change small things, like one percent things in between each spar which was good for me to see.

“And I know that once I can do that I am on the right pathway. The first fight is always, and it doesn’t matter who you are fighting, it could be fighting me granny and I could be absolutely atrocious in the first fight.

“But if I get over the line in that I am all right. I had her over for the week and I had good tests with her, “ she said.

The IBA are currently trying to prevent their referees, judges and technical officials from officiating at the Olympic qualifying tournaments.

They have threatened to discipline them, and they are also threatening legal action against the International Olympic Committee for inviting them to officiate at the qualifying tournaments.

The executive board of the IOC meets this week and it is expected that a final decision will be announced on whether boxing will go ahead in Paris.