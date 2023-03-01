IBA silent on funding of €2.2million prize money at women’s World Boxing Championships

The embattled International Boxing Association is refusing to answer questions about how it will finance the lucrative €2.2m prize money on offer for medal winners at this month’s women’s World championships in India.

The IBA has not replied to a number of queries from Independent.ie about the issue.

Last month they announced that the gold medallist in all 12 categories are in line to receive €94,371; the silver medallists will earn €47,185 and the bronze medallists will receive €23,592.

However, other than confirming that the Russian state-owned oil company Gazprom no longer sponsors the IBA, the organisation did not answer other questions.

On the IBA website Gazprom is listed as a ‘General Partner’ of the organisation.

However, a spokesperson said: “Hereby I confirm that the Gazprom sponsorship deal with IBA expired as of 31 December 2022 and IBA currently does not have a sponsorship deal with Gazprom, as was stated before.”

In the IBA’s published budget for 2023 there was zero provision made to provide prize money for boxers which begs the question as to where the money is coming from to fund the prizes on offer in India and later at the men’s World championships in Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, the deepening split in the organisation has been exposed with five officials including Mike McAtee, the CEO of USA Boxing facing disciplinary proceedings for allegedly inciting a boycott of the world championships.

Even though the Irish Athletic Boxing Association was the second country after the US to announce that they were not sending teams to the championship in New Delhi and Tashkent, no member of the IABA is included in the list.

However, in a statement the IBA state that the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU) will also investigate any role in the boycott by the officials of other national federations which have joined the participation boycott.

Norway has become the latest country to announce a boycott joining the US, Ireland, UK, Canada, the Netherland, Switzerland, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Poland and Ukraine. Other EU countries are expected to join the boycott though Italy has announced they are sending teams to the championships.

The other four officials named are President of Boxing Canada Ryan O'Shea, Czech Boxing Association President Marek Šimák, Swedish Boxing Association Chairman Per-Axel Sjöholm, and Boxing New Zealand President Steve Hartley.

Ironically, New Zealand has not boycotted this month’s women’s World championships in New Delhi. They stated they would prefer their athletes not to travel.

According to the IBA statement, the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit received a complaint against certain individuals “for a breach of the IBA Constitution and its Disciplinary and Ethics Code with their public actions.” As a result disciplinary proceedings were opened.

USA Boxing and McAtee said they couldn’t respond directly to the allegation as it had not been communicated to them.

“Indeed, it is unclear how a complaint that was supposed to be filed with BIIU found its way into the hands of IBA to exploit for IBA’s political agenda. In any event, the allegation that Mr McAtee promoted a boycott against IBA is baseless,” according to a statement from US Boxing.

“Neither he (McAtee) nor USA Boxing has advised anyone except USA Boxing athletes with respect to entry in IBA’s World Championship tournaments.

“In as much as IBA has elected to make this a public discussion, Mr McAtee and USA Boxing stand by their position. IBA has announced to the world that it has adopted an IOC-approved Olympic Qualification System when it knows it has been banished from participation in or control of entry onto the Paris Games.

“In addition, while IBA’s own constitution require that it conduct itself in a manner to preserve Olympic recognition, it is promoting tournaments that flout IOC limitations and thereby further endangering the sport of Boxing in the Olympics.”