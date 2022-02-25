IBA propose radical overhaul of Olympic qualifying process

A radical overhaul of how boxers qualify for the Paris Olympics has been proposed by the embattled International Boxing Association.

However the plan, which suggests that the traditional continental qualification tournaments be abolished, is meeting resistance, with the USA leading the opposition.

But the issue may become irrelevant in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The newly-named IBA is heading by a former President of the Russian Boxing Federation, Umar Kremlev, while the organisation was effectively saved from bankruptcy and is currently bankrolled by the Russian state-owned energy corporation Gazprom.

The IBA was stripped of the authority to organise the boxing tournament at the Tokyo Olympics by the International Olympic Committee. Now, Russia’s action in Ukraine means the chances of the organisation returning to the IOC fold are slim.

At the moment, boxing is included in the programme for the Paris Games but with the IBA excluded, the IOC will have to decide whether they will run the qualifying process and tournament, as they did in Tokyo.

In the meantime, the IBA are pressing ahead with reforming the qualification process. For the first time in Olympic history, there will be an equal number of male and female boxers participating in Paris.

In order to equalise the numbers at 116 each, the men’s middleweight category was been dropped from the Olympics, while bantamweight is included for the first time in the women’s programme. There will be seven weight categories for men and six for women.

In a last-minute switch, a light middleweight division for women, which had been agreed by the IBA’s Competition Committee, was dropped and replaced by a bantamweight division.

But it is the radical changes proposed in the qualification process which has come under most scrutiny. That process begins on January 1, 2023. The top eight ranked boxers in each of the 13 Olympic weight categories on December 31, 2003 will qualify for Paris.

Boxers will earn qualification points in a new World Boxing tour event series, being run under the auspices of the IBA. This week’s Strandja Tournament in Sofia was the first tournament in the programme.

However, in a letter to the IBA, the US High Performance Director Matt Johnson points out that no details of the number of tournament or their locations has yet been announced.

He claimed that due to the high cost involved in staging such a tournament even cities in the US could not afford to host them.

Furthermore, there is no clarity as to how many ranking point would be awarded to boxers at these tournaments.

The situation is further complicated because the IBA say boxers from two different weight categories can earn qualification points for one of the Olympic weight categories. So, a 54kg boxer could qualify for the 57kg Olympic weight category.

In his letter, Johnson suggests that ranking points should only be earned by boxers competing in Olympic weight divisions.

Following the initial allocation of Olympic places, there would be a second allocation on March 31, 2024, which would again be based on the ranking system.

However, the then highest ranked boxers from each continent (Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania, and Pan America) would be guaranteed a place.

The two final spots in each category would be decided at a World Qualification tournament to be held before May 2024. The two finalists in each category would be allocated an Olympic place.

Countries were given just 24 hours to gave feedback on the proposals before they were finalised and forward to the IOC for approval.

However, events in Ukraine may have overtaken this process.