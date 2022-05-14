IBA President’s re-election after opponent ruled ineligible casts further doubt over boxing’s Olympic future

BOXING’s future in the Olympics is hanging by a thread in the wake of a controversial special Congress held by the sport’s governing body in Istanbul.

The outgoing President of the International Boxing Association Russian native Umar Kremlev, who resisted calls from him to step aside following the invasion of Ukraine, was re-elected by acclaim today for a four-year term. His only challenger Boris Van der Vorst from Holland was deemed ineligible on the eve of the contest.

In a bombshell decision Van der Vorst together with four other candidates for positions on the IBA’s Board of Directors were barred from taking part in the election which was postponed for 24 hours due to the controversy.

Mike McAtee, chief executive of Boxing USA, Steve Hartley, President of New Zealand Boxing, Per-Axel Sjoholm, President of Swedish Boxing, and Lars Brovil, President of Danish Boxing were the Board of Director candidates declared ineligible.

The court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed Van der Vorst’s attempt to block the vote for President on Friday night. However, all five will go ahead with a full appeal to CAS against the decision of a body called the Interim Nomination Unit to bar them.

The Nomination Unit ruled that ‘the activities of these candidates were improper under the IBA regulations insofar as they constituted participation in another international boxing organisation, prohibited collaboration between candidates and electoral campaigning out the electoral period.”

Essentially all five were involved in an alliance which had been critical of the IBA for its response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its refusal to ditch its multi-dollar sponsorship deal with the Russian state-owned oil company Gazprom.

Ironically, Kremlev was the favourite to beat Van der Vorst who failed narrowly last month to be elected President of the European Boxing Confederation. But in the event no votes were cast and Kremlev was re-elected in an uncontested election.

Boxing has not had its place confirmed on the programme for the Paris Games in 2024 and has been left off the scheduled for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. Prior to the start of the Congress the IOC send a letter to Kremlev pointing out that the IBA remains suspected by the IOC.

It was also critical of the IBA’s blue-print for how they planned to organise the qualifying process for the Paris Games.

A spokesperson for the IOC said it was ‘monitoring the developments at the IBA very closely.’

A decision on whether boxing will be included in the programme for the 2024 Games is due to be made by the IOC next year.

The IBA have been down this path before. In 2018 they ignored warning from the International Olympic Committee and elected Uzbek businessman Gafur Rahimov as President.

It was alleged he was the boss of the Uzbek mafia and the US Treasury linked him to a major European criminal organisation known as the ‘Thieves-in-Law’

Boxing is Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport by a distance securing 18 medals. Axing boxing from the Olympics would have catastrophic impact on the sport in this country.

Meanwhile, at the world championships today Belfast’s Michaela Walsh (57kg) meets Ukraine’s Valeriia Yeroshenko.