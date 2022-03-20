IBA members asked to reverse ban on Belarusian boxers at women’s World Championships

The controversy surrounding the International Boxing Association is set to escalate following revelations it is attempting to allow boxers from Belarus compete at the women’s World championships.

Sources have confirmed that the IBA, whose President Umar Kremlev is from Russia, have asked its board members to overturn its previous decision and lift the ban on the participation of Belarus boxers at the championships in Istanbul in May.

The IBA are already at the centre of a controversy in the wake of their refusal of sever links with their sponsor Gazprom, the Russian state-owned gas conglomerate.

The future of boxing as an Olympic sport hangs in the balance over the behaviour of the IBA who looks set to become a pariah sporting governing body in terms of its attitude towards Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

At a tense five-hour board meeting at the start of the month Board members voted narrowly – the margin is believed to have been three votes – to ban all Russian and Belarus boxers from international tournaments in keeping with a policy adopted by all the major sporting governing bodies.

A number of board members wanted boxers from both countries to be allowed to compete at neutrals.

While there is no evidence yet that the Belarus army is directly involved in the conflict the Russian army used the country as a base for their invasion of Ukraine.

Today is the deadline for board members to submit their votes on whether the proposal to lift the ban on the Belarus boxers will be accepted.

Already there is major disquiet among some members countries about the policy direction of the Russian led organisation.

The United States, England, France, Australia, New Zealand and Canada are among the countries spearheading a campaign to force the IBA and its President Umar Kremlev to reveal details of the deal with Gazprom.

In an email sent to IBA headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland on Wednesday and circulated to all members federations, the Common Cause Alliance Group points out that other sporting bodies such as UEFA had severed links with Gazprom in order to protect the reputation of their sport.

The Reuters agency has reported that the head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller called on the gas giant’s 500,000 employees to rally around Russian President Vladimir Putin to preserve Russia as a great power in the face of foreign attempts to break her.

Miller, who has been sanctioned by western powers, told Gazprom employees in a letter that there were many examples of failed attempts to break Russia so people should be alert to destructive attempts to sow discord that might split the Russian people.

Rallying around Putin, Miller said he would “preserve Russia as we know it and love it” and keep the motherland as a “great power.”

He didn’t specifically mention the war in Ukraine which the Kremlin has described as a ‘special military operation’.

Miller and Putin are reputed to be close. Miller moved to Moscow from St Petersburg, Russia’s second city, in 2000 when Putin was first elected Russian President.

A year later, he was appointed chief executive of Gazprom whose reputed $50m deal with International Boxing Association is keeping the organisation afloat.