IBA decision will cause more turmoil in international boxing

THE future of international amateur boxing has been thrown into further turmoil following the controversial decision of the International Boxing Association to allow boxers from Russia and Belarus back competing at international level.

Empowered by his sweeping victory at the Extraordinary Congress of the association last month, the IBA’s Russian-born President Umar Kremlev seemed determined to antagonise the international community and deepen the split between the IBA and the International Olympic Committee.

In a statement published this afternoon on their website, the IBA state that their Board of Directors voted to cancel its previous decision and will allow boxers from Russia and Belarus to compete at the IBA events with immediate effect.

“The IBA strongly believes that politics shouldn’t have any influence on sport. Hence, all athletes should be given equal conditions. Officials from both countries, who were banned in the wake of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine in the spring, will also be allowed back.”

Essentially the IBA volte-face means it is throwing down the gauntlet to both the IOC and western countries, particularly those including Ireland who have aligned themselves with a group called the Common Cause Alliance, who had strongly advocated a re-run of the IBA Presidential election at the Congress.

It is not immediate clear how the decision will impact on the next major international championship, the European women’s elite event which is scheduled to begin on Friday week in Montenegro. Ireland’s Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington and world champion Amy Broadhurst are both scheduled to box in Montenegro.

The event is run by the European Boxing Confederation, which is a separate organisation to the IBA.

So, the issue may not arise next week, but it will later on this year when the IBA host underage world championship events. Western countries will then have to decide whether they are prepared to box and officiate alongside competitors and officials from Russia and Belarus.

The IBA’s statement also said that Russian and Belarus teams will be able to perform under their flags, and the national anthems will be played in case they win a gold medal.

“Respecting its own autonomy as the international sports federation, the IBA shall remain politically neutral and independent. IBA calls for peace and remains a peacemaker in any conflicts.

“Moreover, the IBA has obligation to ensure equal treatment towards the athletes and competition officials, regardless of their nationality and residence.”

This latest decision from the IBA could prove the ‘final straw’ for the International Olympic Committee which originally suspended them in 2019 and stripped them of the right to organise the boxing tournament at the Tokyo games, a ban which remains in place for the Paris games in 2024.

The IOC appears now to have no option but to formally expel the IBA at its December meeting, which will further jeopardise the chances of boxing being retained as an Olympic sport.

Ironically, the IBA controversially expelled the Ukrainian Federation last month due to what they alleged was ‘government interference.’

When the Ukrainian squad arrived in Montesilvano for the European Junior championship, which began on September 27, they were initially informed they would have to compete under the banner of the IBA.,

Several Ukrainian fighters refused to enter the ring under these rules, leading to leading to fights being decided by walkover.

Three days into the event, Mr Kremlev announced that the Ukrainians would be allowed to compete under their own flag, though some of their boxers decided to return to Ukraine immediately, in solidarity with their teammates who had already conceded walk-overs.