IABA refixes AGM for December 20 via Zoom after Belfast cancellation

The deferred annual general meeting of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association will now be held via zoom on December 20.

Originally scheduled to take place in Belfast on Sunday, it was called off to allow the five candidates in the elections to Central Council who were thrown out of the organisation to exercise their right to appeal the decision.

However, according to a statement posted on their website tonight the organisation is legally obliged to hold an AGM before December 31.

According to the statement ‘no election to any office will be held on this meeting’ on December 20.

The voting in the Central Council election has already taken place via a postal vote. Last Monday was the deadline for the receipt of completed ballot papers by the auditors who oversee the election and count the votes. The results were due to be announced at the AGM on Sunday.

The IABA statement suggests they do not expect the appeal process to be completed by December 20.

It is understood that a test appeal has been lodged with Sports Dispute Service Ireland. However, all issues before this body are regarded as confidential and there are no details of when a hearing has been scheduled for or when a verdict will be announced.

A total of 25 IABA members from Leinster, Connacht and Dublin have been expelled after the provincial bodies and county board withdrew their support for the executive of the Central Council over the failure of the IABA’s Board of Directors to proceed with the election of two new directors, one of which was to be a female. The Central Council’s decision was upheld an Independent Membership Panel.

There are no females on the current Board. This is set to become a major headache for the organisation in the wake of today’s government announcement that national sports governing bodies will have their funding cut unless 40 percent of their Boards are made up of females by the end of 2023.

At next month’s zoom AGM delegates will hear details of the financial accounts for 2020. On an income of just over €2.8m the IABA report a surplus of €26,804. They secured €71,161 in sponsorship while legal and professional fees amounted to €64,653.