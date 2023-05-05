IABA defy European directive to quit Czech tournament as Aoife O’Rourke leads Irish clean sweep
Sean McGoldrick
The Irish Athletic Boxing Association yesterday defied a directive from the European Boxing Conference to pull their team out of a prestigious boxing tournament in the Czech Republic.
Latest Boxing
IABA defy European directive to quit Czech tournament as Aoife O’Rourke leads Irish clean sweep
From the Toy Show to All-Ireland champion – Meath boxer Ella Thompson (15) following in Katie Taylor’s footsteps
Ireland boxing squad for Czech tournament announced with notable absentees as Olympic qualifying looms
IOC shuts down latest IBA effort to have input into Paris Olympics qualification process
Battle for control of international boxing escalates as IBA issues ‘official list of eligible boxers’ for Olympic qualifiers
USA Boxing banned from all events run by Russian-led IBA
USA formally withdraw from IBA as amateur boxing crisis deepens
Kieran Molloy makes triumphant ring return to his native Galway
Conor Benn charged with anti-doping violation and hit with provisional suspension
Boxer Conor Benn refuses to comment on claims he has been ‘provisionally suspended’ by UKAD
Top Stories
Modern Morals: I’m sick of going away with my in-laws, why do I have to spend every holiday with them?
BREAKING | Security alert ongoing outside Derry primary school as children get evacuated
Meet the teacher who mastered the art of converting four bedsits into one family home
Swimmer in serious condition after rescue operation at Forty Foot in Dublin
Latest NewsMore
Watch: Remember the time Enda Kenny air-guitared along to Bruce Springsteen
‘True gentleman’: Motorcyclist named after tragic death in crash
‘I wouldn’t go to the back door to see it’ – Irish politicians have their say on coronation of Britain’s King Charles
David Tennant to play Macbeth in Donmar Warehouse production
Eurovision ‘a godsend’ for music and tourism in Liverpool
On May the fourth ‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
In Pictures: How Britons have been preparing for the King’s coronation
Gardaí seize loaded handgun following search operation in Dublin
Leinster Rugby team to face Sharks
IABA defy European directive to quit Czech tournament as Aoife O’Rourke leads Irish clean sweep