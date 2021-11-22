IABA defers AGM to allow election candidates appeal expulsions

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association has bowed to the inevitable and deferred its annual general meeting which was scheduled for next Sunday in Belfast.

There was potential for chaos at the meeting as five of the 25 members thrown out of the organisation last week are candidates in Central Council elections, the results of which were due to be announced in Belfast.

Tom Ward was contesting the position of vice-president while the other four were seeking places on the Central Council executive.

The crux of the issue was that ballot papers containing their names had been distributed to delegates prior to the announcement last Tuesday that their membership of the association had been removed.

In a statement posted on their website the IABA confirmed that the AGM had been deferred to allow the candidates to exercise their right to an appeal. It is understood that one candidate has lodged an appeal with the Sports Dispute Service Ireland.

The statement also revealed that the deferred AGM is likely to be held on-line due to the Covid-19 situation.

The big item agenda at the meeting will be the announcement of the result of the Presidential election being contested by the incumbent Dominic O’Rourke and Gerry O’Mahony, the president of the Munster Council.

The full statement reads: “The IABA AGM, scheduled to take place on November 28th in Belfast, has been deferred.

“This deferral is to allow candidates in the elections to Central Council affected by the recent determination of Independent Membership Panel to exercise their right to an external appeal of that decision, using the mechanisms of Sports Dispute Service Ireland (SDSI).

“A rescheduled date for the AGM will be issued at the earliest opportunity.

“The AGM scheduled for November 28th was to have been a dual-in-person and online meeting. Given the changing Covid-19 situation, it is likely that the event will take place online only. An advisory will issue when the date of the AGM is re-set.”