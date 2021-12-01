IABA Central Council ‘takes no pleasure’ from the current impasse preventing young boxers getting National shot

The Central Council of the IABA says it "takes no pleasure from the current situation" in the sport.

The association issued a 1,100-word statement Wednesday evening explaining the background to the current impasse in the organisation that has resulted in young boxers from 21 clubs in Leinster being unable to participate in National finals beginning on Saturday.

The council squarely lays the blame on other units of the association for causing the crisis.

“It is important to note, the juncture we now find ourselves at is a direct consequence of the unprecedented and ill-advised decisions taken by the aforementioned units.”

The statement begins by detailing the events that led to 25 members of the IABA being expelled.

“In late May/early June, three units within the IABA, namely Leinster Provincial, Connacht Provincial Council and Dublin County Board, decided to withdraw from Central Council, the body empowered by the rules of the organisation with ensuring Provincial Councils, County Boards and their Clubs are acting in accordance with the Rules and the Constitution and are managing their affairs correctly (Rule 16 (i)).

“All three units were communicated with and advised of the negative impact these unprecedented decisions could have on the officers/members involved and also of the negative impact their decisions could have on boxing within the three regions.

“Despite this, the officers/members of these three units decided to continue to act outside the legally establish governance structure of the IABA (as defined in Rule 10 of the IABA Rulebook) and to ignore the instructions issued by a superior body.

Dealing with the specific issues surrounding the overage tournament, the statement says:

“The Boy/Girl 1 & 2 Leinster Provincial Championships, which is a qualification tournament for the Boy/Girl 1 & 2 National Championships took place at St Michael’s Boxing Club, Athy. The Leinster Provincial Championship is the only route to qualification for the National Championships from this provincial unit.

“The tournament in St Michael’s Boxing Club, Athy, was organised by the Central Council, following an indication by the then Leinster Provincial Council that it would not stage a Boy/Girl 1 & 2 National Championships qualification tournament.

“It was open to all affiliated clubs in Leinster to afford their boxers the opportunity to qualify for the National Championships by entering their boxers in the Boy/Girl 1 & 2 Leinster Provincial Championships, staged at St Michael’s Boxing Club, Athy.

“The Central Council is aware that an event took place at Arklow Boxing Club on the same weekend as the Boy/Girl 1 & 2 Leinster Provincial Championships. This unprecedented event, which was not organised or approved by the Central Council, was not a route to qualification for the National Championships.

“Clubs which entered boxers in the Wicklow event, and chose for their boxers not to contest the Boy/Girl 1 & 2 Leinster Provincial Championships in Kildare, were aware that their boxers would not qualify for the Boy/Girl 1 & 2 National Championships.

“The Central Council Officer Board advised the host club, Arklow BC, and the Wicklow County Board, prior to the holding of the event that it did not fall within the approved competition structures or pathways.

“Unlike the events in Leinster and Connacht, the Dublin Championships proceeded. As such, there was no need for the Central Council to intervene.

“Further, Central Council were informed that no officers whose membership was removed would be involved in the running of the queried championship.”

The statement concludes with a detailed explanation of the disciplinary action taken against officers of the Leinster, Connacht and Dublin units leading up to the decision to withdraw their membership.