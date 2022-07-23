IABA calls further EGM in surprise move but vote on governance reforms not back on table

In a surprise move the Irish Athletic Boxing Association has called a second Extraordinary General Meeting just two weeks after the last one.

The new EGM is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 13 in the National Stadium.

Delegates are being given a second chance to vote on a technical motion which fell ten votes short of receiving the requisite 75 percent backing at the original EGM in Roscommon.

Essentially the proposal would allow the IABA, which operates as a limited company, to hold annual and general meetings anywhere on the island of Ireland.

Under the current articles of Association, which were never voted on by the clubs, these meetings must be held in the ‘state’ which effectively means the Republic of Ireland.

Since its foundation in 1911 the IABA has been a 32-county organisation and the failure of delegates to back the motion in Roscommon caused consternation not just in the six counties but at political level as well.

There were several reasons why the proposal, which nobody spoke against in Roscommon, failed to exceed the 75 percent threshold though it did receive a simple 68-35 majority.

Many Ulster clubs did not send delegates to the EGM while there was what amounted to a protest vote against the decision of Ulster delegates sitting who are members of the Central Council to support the expulsion last year of 25 members from Leinster, Connacht, and Dublin – the decision was later overturned – as well as against the current leadership of the organisation.

Read More

Scheduling a second EGM so soon after the last one is fraught with dangers, and it remains to be seen whether the requisite 60 clubs will attend to achieve a quorum.

There will be no debate on the reform measures which were emphatically rejected by delegates in Roscommon at next month’s EGM.

The belated decision of the IABA to provide finance to send a 29 strong team to the European Schools championships in Erzurum, Turkey next month has improved the mood of clubs in the short term at least.

On taking office the newly elected Central Council executive discovered that no arrangements had been made to enter the tournament or book flights presumably due to uncertainty over whether finance would be available.

Having initially decided not to send a team the Council reversed their decision after receiving promises that the boxers’ clubs would step in and provide the money. It is understood the trip will cost in the region of €70,000.

Then it was published on the IABA website that the team comprising of 13 female boxers, and 16 male boxers, all aged 13 and 14, would be taking part in the event. An IABA spokesperson later confirmed the organisation were funding the squad’s trip to Turkey and the boxers have now been entered in the championship.

In the wake of the decision of delegates to reject the proposal to reform the Board of Directors the Minister for Sport Jack Chambers confirmed that Sport Ireland was imposing an immediate 15% cut in grants to the IABA.