IABA brand underage Leinster championship boxing tournament scheduled for weekend as ‘illegal’

The saga over the staging of an underage boxing tournament in Leinster has taken a new twist.

Irish boxing chiefs have branded as ‘illegal’ the underage Leinster championship tournament being run in Arklow boxing club this weekend.

As relations between the national body and the Leinster Council hit an all-time low, the IABA’s officer board have warned the Wicklow Boxing Board and Arklow Boxing Club of the consequences of hosting the Leinster Boy/Girl 1 & 2 tournament tomorrow and Sunday.

In a strongly worded emailed sent to the two bodies the officer board say that if any boxer gets injured the club and board are not covered under IABA insurance. ‘All costs will fall back on the person (s) responsible for opening the club for such an event.’

The email points out that the officer board of the IABA are organising the same championship in St Michael’s club in Athy this weekend.

“The winners of this event will be the only recognised entrants to a National competition. It is essential that all clubs in Leinster are informed and made aware of this fact prior to them entering any potential event insofar as they won’t be permitted to go forward to the National championships.

“Club coaches must then accept responsibility for their decision in light of all the pertinent information being made available to them,” according to the statement.

It is believed that so far entries have been poor for the championship being organised by the IAAB in St Michael Athy, the home club of the association’s President Dominic O’Rourke.

The Leinster Council have yet not responded to the IABA’s latest edict. However, yesterday they rejected the IABA’s claim that this weekend’s tournament winners in Arklow would not be eligible to compete in the national championships.

In a statement they said: “The rules dealing with boxing have not been changed since the 2006 Rulebook. Rule 7.1 states: “Every province, together with Antrim and Dublin are entitled to enter one boxer in each division. Leinster will comply with that rule.”

In respond to numerous suggestions on social media that the warring factions sit down and trash out their differences, the provincial body claim that over an extended period they have made numerous attempts to open communication channels with the Central Council.

They set out a list of dates in which communications were sent to the national secretary, the national President, the national registrar and the CEO but no responses were forthcoming.

“The Leinster Council have exhausted all avenues to bring this matter to an amicable conclusion in the best interests of boxing. We can do no more. Our job is to look after boxing and form now on we will concentrate on that.”

Meanwhile, the Ulster Boxing Council have urged their clubs to back the outgoing officer board of the national body in the forthcoming elections.

“Over the past number of months, we have seen several social media posts and reports appearing in newspapers that are destroying the image of boxing across the country and halting the progress of our sport.

“The UBC (Ulster Boxing Council) believe that this has been orchestrated by a small group of individuals for their own agenda and not for the best interest of boxers and clubs across the country,” according to a long statement posted on their official Facebook account.

They suggest that the outgoing officers are ‘best placed to rebuild our sport and mend the relations that have been damaged over the last number of months.’

Four of the five outgoing officers Dominic O’Rourke (President), Paddy Osborne (Vice-President), Paddy Gallagher (Secretary) and Stephen Connolly (registrar) are all being challenged.

Voting is taking place at the moment and the results are due to be announced at the AGM of the IABA in Belfast on November 28.