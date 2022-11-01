IABA appoint new director as reforms gather pace

NEIL Gough, an eight-time Irish Elite champion who boxed 74 times for Ireland, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association.

Since retiring from the sport in 2001, Gough has worked with Waterford Local Radio (WLR) in his native city.

He is the first of three new directors who will be added to the board in the coming months, as the organisation embarks on a comprehensive package of structural reforms.

The current President of the IABA, Gerry O’Mahony, has opted not to take a seat on the board.

This is in line with a key recommendation made in the MacNeice report which was overwhelmingly rejected by clubs at an extraordinary AGM last July. This resulted in Sport Ireland cutting grant aid to the IABA by 15 percent.

Since then, however, there has been a regime change at the top of the organisation. There is now a less hostile attitude to the reform package.

In a statement confirming the ratification of Neil Gough as a board director, the IABA say the organisation ‘has made significant strides towards best practice governance in a few short months and is clearing the road ahead for further progress.’

The statement points out that Minister for Sport Jack Chambers recently noted that over 70 percent of reform recommendations have been accepted.

Tom Geraghty has been appointed the interim chair of the board while John Nangle is the interim chief executive officer.

A process of recruiting a permanent, independent chairperson, has been ongoing for a number of weeks.

Clubs will shortly be asked to vote to fill two more seats on the Board.

Of the three candidates, two have finance and/or governance expertise, a third has notable international and Olympic boxing credentials. Two of the candidates are women.

“This election of non-Executive Directors is in line with reform recommendations and align with the path adopted by the members at Convention in Belmullet in 2019.

“The Board, working with the Executive and Central Council can also confirm that Championship & Competitions, Athlete Performance & Selection, Coaching and Referee and Judges committees are in the process of establishment, with staff support.

“These committees, all of which are vital governance milestones, will shortly be populated and will oversee growth and development in these areas of our sport.”

The association’s coach education pathway programme has also been reformed

According to interim Chairperson Tom Geraghty, while significant progress has been made in the last three and a half months, they recognise more has to be done.

“Recruitment and elections to the Board of Directors are cornerstone of that progress. Equally important is the establishment of committees to oversee competition elements of our sport.

“High quality officiating and coaching education will also ensure Irish boxing remains at its very high standard and will be equipped to aim even higher in the future because of the protocols and structures being developed today.”

Meanwhile, the National Elite championships will take place in the National Stadium beginning on January 12 next.

They promise to be the most exciting in years as the first Paris Olympic qualifier is scheduled for June 2023. Results at the elite championship will have a significant bearing on the composition of the squad for Paris.