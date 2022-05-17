IABA acknowledge need for reform but admit ‘staunch opposition among some members’ to report recommendations

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association says it is ‘acutely aware of the need for reform in the volunteer structures of the Association.’

Responding to comments made by Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers in which he threatened to withhold funding from the IABA unless they accepted a raft of rule changes, the organisation said the Minister’s comments ‘served to focus minds on the gravity of the choice facing Irish boxing.’

The statement stressed the need to ‘evolve into an association with the highest standards of governance, or to reject reform and face damaging constraints on your sport.

“The scale of reform recommended in the report is profound and impacts virtually all areas of operation of the volunteer structures of the association.”

Interestingly the Minister made no reference to the possibility of funding to the sport’s High-Performance Unit being suspended in the event of IABA members not adopting the proposals contained in the McNiece report which was published last week.

The IABA acknowledge there is what they describe as ‘staunch opposition among some long-standing volunteer members to the primary recommendations proposed in the review.’

The governing body also hopes that the minister’s comments ‘on the immediacy and severity of financial sanctions will give those members pause and motivate them to think on what is in the best interests of the sport they love.’

The key proposals include the establishment of a new 12-member Board of Directors which would include six independent members. However, the President of the IABA would not have voting rights on the new Board, though the officer holder would attend meetings. A qualified coach and a former Olympic boxer together with one representative from each of the four provincial councils would be the IABA’s representatives on the board.

It is also proposed that the membership of the IABA Central Council, which effectively runs the organisation on a day-to-day basis be slashed from 35 to 15.

According to the statement the proposal to expand the board will be put before members at an emergency general meeting next month.

“If the recommendations are adopted by members at the EGM, the IABA will be engage, fully, with all monitoring and change management structures applied by Sport Ireland. IABA also commits to publishing an implementation plan within the timescale outlined by the Minister.”

The statement concludes by revealing that at their Board meeting last Monday – which is understood to have been the first since the autumn of last year – they officially requested Bernard Dunne to re-consider his decision to resign from his position of High-Performance director.