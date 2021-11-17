‘I was living a very bad life and I did some very bad things’ – The Limerick boxer who turned his life around

TO succeed in professional boxing, at some stage in their career, a fighter is going to be dragged to hell before they can rise to the top of the mountain.

Limerick middleweight Graham McCormack (6-0) is hoping to reach the first significant peak as a pro fighter tomorrow night in Glasgow and he expects to be taken all the way to the depths of the abyss in his bid to be crowned champion.

He has been there before in a previous life, long before he won his six fights in the paid ranks, and knows more than most the pain and torture required if he is to overcome Paul Kean (13-2) and become BUI Celtic middleweight king.

McCormack’s is a story of redemption, of a bad man who has come full circle and completely turned his life around. It is a story of crime, drink, drugs, prison and darkness – but also one of triumph over all adversity.

“My 20s was a very dark part of my life. I was caught up in a lot of crime and spent a lot of time in and out of jail,” he tells the Irish Independent.

“I was living very much on the wrong side of the law; drink and drugs. It was really a very dark time. Mentally, physically obviously; I was just a ruthless b*****d. I lived the wrong life, an extremely hard life and it got worse and worse and worse.

“It was a very messy and dangerous time. I ended up homeless, living on the streets and it got so bad I tried to take my own life. Thankfully, I didn’t succeed.

“That was the turning point, because I had lost everything. My partner, who is my wife now, my kids, my mother and father – everything. I was left on my own and I had nothing to live for.

“But I thank God – I do believe in God – but I keep my faith to myself, I wouldn’t call myself a ‘bible basher’, for want of a better word or anything, but I do have a good connection with God, and I got myself clean and sober because of that little bit of faith that I managed to cling on to.

“Obviously my wife Lauren played a big part in that because by rights they all should have given up on me, but somehow they didn’t.

“I had lived in hell for years. Mentally I was in a very, very dark place. I was living a very, very bad life and I had done some very, very bad things. And it took me a long time to get out of that and get over that, to the point where I’m now in a very, very good place.

“I’m in the best place of my life now. I’m extremely grateful to be in this position and on Friday I’m going to take another step forward, and another step towards showing people what we can achieve when we have a bit of belief in ourselves. We can change our lives around.

“I lived in hell for so long that I became comfortable there, so I’m thankful now that I am where I am, and Friday night is going to show how hard I’ve worked to get here. Nobody is going to take that away from me.”

To win tomorrow, he faces a classy opponent in Kean, a slick operator who will force McCormack to call on all his experience, as well as his boxing ability.

McCormack will have a sizeable Limerick contingent making the trip across the water to support him, but Irish fight fans can watch live as the fight is the headline bout on Fightzone TV – the biggest up-and coming boxing broadcaster in the UK.

“I’m feeling unbelievable about the fight, I’m really looking forward to it. I’m in the best shape of my life. My trainer Shaun Kelly prepared a super camp and I’m the fittest, sharpest, strongest version of me that I’ve ever been,” says McCormack (34).

“I was a long time out of the ring before I returned in September, because of Covid and a couple of cancellations and the likes, and then I got a bout of Covid myself and recovered just 12 days before the fight.

“I had also damaged my rotator cuff in the build-up, so it had all gone wrong. The old me would have let it drag me down, but I was determined to get into the ring and show what I’d been working on the whole time out.”

He returned to beat Jordan Latimer without dropping a round, but the Manchester fighter, with Sligo roots, gave McCormack a tough test – something he feels will stand to him now.

“I could have returned and brought in some Bulgarian journeyman and boxed his ears off all night but what Jordan gave me will stand to me, big time. I had to dig deeper than I was expecting to, but those rounds will prove invaluable.

“I’m fully recovered now from the Covid, and my athletic therapist Craig Reddan has done a brilliant job on the shoulder so the supporters in the crowd and those who tune in on Fightzone TV are in for a hell of a show.

“I’m 100pc prepared and have left nothing to chance. My diet’s been great, sparring has been brilliant, my fitness and track work is better than ever. This fella better be ready because I’m going to be on him for the full fight, from minute one.

“And I know what I’ve come from and come through so Paul Kean needs to expect a war. It’s going to be entertaining and whether I win on points or by stopping him, I can only see one outcome.

“I have come too far and worked too hard to turn my life around, for my wife and kids and family, not to succeed – so that belt is coming home to Limerick with me on Saturday.”

■ Kynoch Boxing presents Paul Kean v Graham McCormack, live on Fightzone, tomorrow night. To subscribe, visit www.fightzone.uk