‘I was living a very bad life and I did some very bad things’ – The Limerick boxer who turned his life around

Graham McCormack turned his life around after years wasted on crime, drugs and prison and the Limerick boxer is now ready to take the next step on his road to redemption

Limerick boxer Graham McCormack will fight for the BUI Celtic middleweight title in Glasgow on Friday night. Photo: Don Moloney Expand
Limerick boxer Graham McCormack has turned his life around. Photo: Don Moloney Expand
Graham McCormack training in Limerick this week ahead of his Friday bout. Photo: Don Moloney Expand

Ian Gaughran

TO succeed in professional boxing, at some stage in their career, a fighter is going to be dragged to hell before they can rise to the top of the mountain.

Limerick middleweight Graham McCormack (6-0) is hoping to reach the first significant peak as a pro fighter tomorrow night in Glasgow and he expects to be taken all the way to the depths of the abyss in his bid to be crowned champion.

