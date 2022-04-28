'I was hoping it wouldn't be like Pacquiao/Mayweather' - Katie Taylor relishing prime Serrano showdown

KATIE Taylor feared her historic fight against Amanda Serrano would not take place until both fighters were past their prime.

“I was definitely thinking that the fight was not going to happen. It would have been an awful shame if the fight didn’t happen,” said Taylor, who was speaking to the Irish media before today’s official fight press conference.

“I was hoping that it wasn’t going to be one of those Manny Pacquiao-Floyd Mayweather type of fights which happens years later. It is great that it is happening when both of us are in our prime.

“I don’t know if she was avoiding me or what the issue was that the fight (in 2020) fell through. She was saying it was a money issue”

But the delay has benefited both camps she acknowledged. “I am very glad now that the fight did fall through because we are now in a position to make history on Saturday night.

“The fight is bigger now than it ever was. We are obviously making a lot more money than we would have made a couple of years back as well. The fight has grown over the last two years.”

Taylor revealed that she first heard of Serrano when she was still an amateur boxer in Ireland.

“When I turned pro five or six years ago, she was one of the people on my list that I wanted to fight. She was obviously known as the one of the best pound-for-pound fighters and these are the kind of fights I have always wanted.”

For the first time in her career as either a professional or amateur Taylor is not the bookies’ favourite. But this doesn’t bother her in the slightest.

“It doesn’t matter to me whether I’m seen as the underdog or the favourite. I don’t think any notice of that. Even my years as a pro I couldn’t tell you whether I was the underdog or the favourite.

“I couldn’t care about other people’s opinions. What matters is what I think about the fight and where my mindset is. That’s all that matters to me. I feel in great shape, and I am ready to put on a performance and make history.”

She agreed there were parallels between this fight and her Olympic gold medal bout in London in 2012.

“The Olympic final was the biggest moment for me as an amateur and here, I am as a professional involved in the biggest fight of my career on Saturday night and about to make history again.”

She is dedicated the Madison Square Garden showdown to the next generation of female boxers.

“We want to inspire the next generations as well. That’s what is all about – inspiring the next generation and for me that’s the best part of this legacy.”

And she expects to be still the undefeated world champion when the final bells sounds.

“Of course, I am expecting the decision. I don’t go into any fight expecting to lose. I train to win, and I am expecting to come out victorious. If anything didn’t go my way that would be a very, very disappointing.

“I am prepared for a very tough challenge. She is a great fighter and a great champion, and these are the sort of challenges I absolutely love.

“These are the fights you dream of as a kid – champion v champion, the best versus the best and headlining in Madison Square Garden,” said a very relaxed looking Taylor.