'I want Wilder or Fury' - Anthony Joshua targets heavyweight domination after beating Joseph Parker

Anthony Joshua made in 21 win on the spin as he added the WBO World heavyweight belt to the WBA and IBF titles which he holds already - and now he wants to fight former champion Tyson Fury or WCB king Deontay Wilder.

In front of another sell-out crowd in Cardiff's Principality Stadium Joshua sent his fans home relatively happy with a comfortable points win, yet some who paid big money to watch him in action may have felt slightly short-changed as well as for the first time in his professional career he failed to finish the fight within the distance.

Two inches taller, six pounder heavier and a six inch advantage in reach Joshua failed to press home his physical advantage against an opponent who had won his 24 previous contests' albeit some narrowly. But though the win didn't carry the usual panache the Joshua bandwagon will roll on relentlessly with another a multi million contest against the American WBC title holder Wilder probably next on the agenda.

Joshua, almost a stone lighter than when he beat Carlos Takam in Cardiff last October, did enough without setting the fight alight, while Parker had his moments, even if an upset victory never looked on. "My strategy was to stick behind the jab - it's one of the most important weapons - a good jab will take you around the world," stated Joshua.

"I was switched on, focused and went 12 rounds. It was light work. [Whether it's] ten rounds, two rounds or 12 rounds." "This was about boxing finesse - I stuck to my word. I know what it takes to be a champion. Joshua Parker said he wanted a war, but it was all about boxing finesse. The main thing we cannot forget is that I am the unified heavyweight champion of the world.

Joshua appeared relaxed as he walked to the ring in front of a sell-out crowd approaching 80,000, while Parker also lapped up the occasion during his entrance before both fighters got down to business and protected unbeaten records. Both men tried to get their jabs going in the first round, and Joshua began to back Parker up in the closing stages of an opening three minutes that he shaded after dominating the centre of the ring.

Joshua's superior reach and jabbing prowess ensured that Parker remained on the back foot in round two, and there were also signs of the Kiwi having a bloodied nose.

Anthony Joshua during the fight against Joseph Parker in their WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO Heavyweight Championship contest at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday March 30, 2018. See PA story BOXING Cardiff. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire Parker's punches continued to fall well short as Joshua's jab proved effective for the British boxer to win a second round and continue leaving his opponent with no sign of finding his way into the contest.

Parker began to cut something of a frustrated figure, and the fight's pattern seemed well set by the third round as Joshua continued to make the most of his reach advantage, although there was a concerning moment when the pair clashed heads before Joshua banked another round. Round four followed a similar pattern, then Joshua caught his opponent with a couple of powerful body shots in round five before Parker tried to raise the tempo, and it proved his best spell of a fascinating encounter. Parker had noticeably increased his work-rate, although Joshua still held control and he got a quickfire combination going at the end of round eight which ended a quiet spell for the British star.

A cut opened up near Parker's left eye in round 10, and although he produced his most effective punch of the contest in the next round, Joshua had already done more than enough.

Joshua declared he wanted to fight Fury or Wilder in his next contest as he added: "IBO, WBO, WBA, IBF champions. I'm not into the hype, let's get the business done. Let's see what the future holds, I'm down for whatever, whenever. "I'm not interested in coming to America. All these years, we've gone to the States, people have spent a lot of money following British boxers over there. We can do it in London, Cardiff. We are staying right here. "I want Wilder. Or Fury. Get him [Wilder] in the ring and I'll knock him spark out."

