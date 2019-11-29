Carl Frampton insists defeat is not an option as he invokes Ireland's boxing pedigree for his tilt at becoming a three-weight world champion.

Carl Frampton insists defeat is not an option as he invokes Ireland's boxing pedigree for his tilt at becoming a three-weight world champion.

'I want to fight for a world title next fight' - Defeat not an option as Frampton steps up three-weight title bid

Frampton returns to the setting for his defeat by Leo Santa Cruz two years ago when he clashes with undefeated American Tyler McCreary in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It will be his first fight since losing to Josh Warrington in Manchester almost a year ago and the 32-year-old Ulsterman is determined to add to the titles he won at super-bantamweight and featherweight.

"The plan is to become a three-weight world champion. That's my goal," Frampton said.

"Ireland has a rich history in boxing champions. We've produced so many great fighters.

"But to be the guy on top and be the first and only guy to win three titles in three different divisions, it would mean the world to me.

"I've had some huge fights in my career. No matter who the opponent is, it is always going to be the biggest fight because of the situation I'm in now.

"It's a must-win. I want to fight for a world title in my next fight, so I must beat Tyler McCreary.

"He thinks I have been overlooking him. Maybe that gives him some comfort and encouragement. But I have been treating this fight as if it is a world title fight."

PA Media