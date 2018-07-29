Katie Taylor has admitted the politics of professional boxing could halt her ambitions to become an undisputed world champion.

'I want to be top of that list' - Katie Taylor sets her sights high as she tries to navigate boxing politics

The queen of Irish boxing retained her WBA and IBF lightweight world title belts after a sparkling victory against Kimberley Connor in London on Saturday night, but efforts to stage a unification fight with WBO champion Rosa Volante have come up short despite the Brazilian receiving a huge financial offer from Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn.

While a high-profile showdown with Cindy Serrano is next on the agenda for Taylor in October, she concedes the reluctance of the biggest names in women's boxing to step into the ring with the Bray warrior is a battle she may not win.

"The politics of boxing can be frustrating," she confirms. "I feel there should be one champion in each division, but it is not always as easy as that.

"I said from the start that I want to fight all the big names, I want to make history in this sport. That means fighting the champions, but I can't get all the belts, so be it."

Katie Taylor on her way to beating Kimberly Connor. Photo: Sportsfile

A showdown with Norwegian champion Cecilia Braekhus, who has a 34-0 record in the professional ranks, may be the most significant fight in women's boxing history, with Taylor prepared to move up a weight division to take on the champion who dominates at welterweight.

That clash could be a showdown for another day and for now, Taylor is already turning her attention to the battle against Serrano in Chicago.

"The Cindy Serrano fight has been announced and I can't wait for it," confirms Taylor. "This is a big, big fight and a step up for her I think.

"People are really excited about this one and I have always said that I want to be involved in big fights that the public are interested in, so I can't wait for it.

"I'm already looking forward too this big night on the 6th of October. Cindy Serrano is a big name in the US, so it is a big fight for women's boxing. This is the kind of fight I've been building up to and hopefully we can have more names like this in the mix from now on.

"Who knows what could happen in the future. If we could set-up a fight with Cecilia Braekhus, that would be amazing. She has done great things for women's boxing over the last few years. She is the No.1 pound-for-pound champion and I want to be top of that list."

Online Editors